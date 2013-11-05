Energy Drinks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Energy drinks boost up the energy levels and make you feel healthier. Worldwide energy drinks market is projected to grow at the compounded annual growth rate of more than 10% by the year 2016. Increasing health awareness among people is playing a significant role in the rising popularity of energy drinks. Most energy drink manufacturers are launching innovative products in the market to withstand the strong competition from emerging players. Industry is also continuously experimenting with products like light drinks or sugar free products to attract female consumers.



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Energy drinks industry is expected to grow with the launch of new formulations in market. Huge market potential and growing preference is likely to boost up the growth of this market to considerable extent. Energy drinks are expected to penetrate untapped markets and older population. Growth of this market is largely dependent on incorporation of natural and organic ingredients in these drinks. Growing awareness towards use of natural based energy drinks is expected to drive this market in near future. Variety of energy drinks with natural and organic ingredients are in increasing demand which signifies the growth potential for this industry.



Market Segmentation



Based on Type



Alcoholic Energy Drink

Non-Alcoholic Energy Drink



Based on End User



Kids/Teenagers

Adults

Geriatrics



This research report analyzes this market depending on its important market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are 5-hour Energy Products, Amway Xs Energy Drink Products, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., BASF Group, Clif Bar and Company, The Coca Cola Company, Dannone Group, General Nutritional Holdings Inc., Guru Beverage Company, Hansen Beverage Company, Jordan’s Cereal Products, Kellogg Company, Nestle, Pepsico, and others.



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