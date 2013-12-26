Energy Efficiency Website Reports Ways Energy Is Wasted

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- An energy efficient website is reporting ways people unknowingly waste energy in a residential house. Even conscientious consumers could be wasting energy without realizing it. Residences are prioritizing energy efficiency as utility costs continue to soar.



How You Can Waste Energy Without Knowing It reveals doing laundry is a way energy is often wasted. People wrongly believe extremely hot water makes clothes cleaner. Washing clothes at 86 degrees will get them as clean as washing them at 104 degrees. This also uses 30 percent less energy. Drying clothes outside is another way to save energy and money.



When people clean, they believe hot water is the sole way to kill bacteria. It has been proven water as cool as 40 degrees can reduce bacteria as well as hot water. Water heaters can be turned down to make a big difference in energy consumption.



Keeping items plugged in is another way energy is wasted. Leaving printers, computers and televisions plugged in can suck up power. People can reduce home energy use by 30 percent or more by unplugging electric devices when they are not being used.



A drafty house is also a way people waste energy. Drafts can was up to 30 percent of the overall energy usage in a home. People should look for leaks under doors, near windows and where pipes and wires exit from foundations. Basic energy efficiency tips help to save money and the planet.



About E3 Power

E3 Power (http://e3power.net) provides energy efficiency auditing and home performance contracting throughout the state of Colorado.



Contact



E3 Power

1616 17th St #383

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 292-1233