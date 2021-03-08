Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- energy efficient devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources. Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.



The Global Energy Efficient Devices Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.



Key players in the market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.



The global Energy Efficient Devices market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Energy Efficient Devices sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)



Commercial Application

Residential Application

Industrial Application



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)



Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices

Smart Lighting

Smart Electric Meters



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Energy Efficient Devices market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Energy Efficient Devices industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Energy Efficient Devices market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



