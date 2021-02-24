Rising need to reduce energy consumption and growing concerns regarding climatic change and environmental impact are some among many key factors driving market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Energy Efficient Devices Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Energy Efficient Devices business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources. Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.
Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient devices market on the basis of applications, product type, and region:
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Commercial Application
Residential Application
Industrial Application
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Consumer Electronics and Appliances
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices
Smart Lighting
Smart Electric Meters
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Energy Efficient Devices Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Energy Efficient Devices market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
