Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The latest research report on the Energy Efficient Devices market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Energy Efficient Devices industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year



Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others



Key players in the market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.



The all-inclusive report on the Global Energy Efficient Devices Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Energy Efficient Devices market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Energy Efficient Devices market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)



Commercial Application

Residential Application

Industrial Application



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)



Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices

Smart Lighting

Smart Electric Meters



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Energy Efficient Devices market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Energy Efficient Devices industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Energy Efficient Devices market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



