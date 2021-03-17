New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Energy Efficient Glass Market is forecast to reach USD 36.15 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data



Energy efficient glass is the term used to describe coatings which are used on doors and windows to prevent heat escaping. This makes the doors or windows thermally insulated hence improving the energy efficiency of homes or buildings. Energy efficient glasses reduce energy consumption which regulates the room temperature. Energy efficient glasses find application in various industries such as building and construction, automotive, and solar panel, among others. The changing trends in the construction industry to use glasses such as shatterproof glass and laminated glass are driving the market growth further.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as difficulties in finding the raw materials and recycling issues pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. These glasses have a big market in the emerging economies of India and China.



The COVID-19 impact:



COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1843



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The hard coated energy efficient glass market is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is due to its low emission, durability, and easy availability for installation.



- The triple glazing energy efficient glass market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3%. This is due to the building contractors shift to triple glazing energy efficient glass from double glazing energy efficient glass, due to its excellent low emission properties.



- The market in the building & construction end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the growing construction activities in emerging countries of APAC due to the growing population as well as increasing urbanization.



- The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in energy efficient glass market. Glass production and application have shifted from North America to Asia.



- Key participants Saint-Gobain, AGC, SCHOTTAG, Sisecam Group, Guardian, Vitro Architectural Glass, Morley Glass & Glazing, Kaphs S.A., Sedak GmbH & Co. Kg, and Nippon Sheet Glass, among others.



Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1843



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bio PU market on the basis of

raw material, application, end-use, and region:



Glazing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Single Glazing

- Double Glazing

- Triple Glazing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Building & Construction

- Automotive

- Solar Panel



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/energy-efficient-glass-market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomics Indicators

Chapter 4. Energy Efficient Glass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Energy Efficient Glass Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chemical manufacturers shifting focus to bio-based feedstock

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations on use of plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client's needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



Browse More Related Reports:



Ferrochrome Market Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2027



Borosilicate Glass Market Analysis, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Type, By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an. Our We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to having a meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum.



Contact Us:



John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com