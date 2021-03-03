Growing demand for green buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Energy Efficient Glass business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry's expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country. The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:
Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Soft Coat
Hard Coat
Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Single Glazing
Double Glazing
Triple Glazing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Building & Construction
Automotive
Solar Panels
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Energy Efficient Glass market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Energy Efficient Glass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Energy Efficient Glass Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for smart glass
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for green buildings
4.2.2.3. Increase in global solar capacity
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive manufacturing
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Energy Efficient Glass Market By Coating Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Coating Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Soft Coat
5.1.2. Hard Coat
Chapter 6. Energy Efficient Glass Market By Glazing Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Glazing Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Single Glazing
6.1.2. Double Glazing
6.1.3. Triple Glazing
CONTINUED..!!
