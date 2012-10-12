Energy Efficient Home Comes to Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Finally a highly efficient new-construction solar home comes to the Northern Virginia area in Alexandria. The west coast has been taking for granted something that until now was virtually unavailable in Virginia…high-quality, energy efficient solar home for sale.



Daffan Builders and Home First Realty, both located in the Northern Virginia area, recently built a 3800 square foot home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Sunny View. The house is Platinum Earthcraft Certified – an extremely energy efficient home- building program put together by Earthcraft for the Southeast-climate region of the United States. Designed to deal with the higher humidity levels in this region as well as hot summers, Earthcraft certified homes deliver superior air-quality with a tight seal against the elements.



This house, completed in July of 2012, has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It has a 2.5 Kilowatt photoelectric solar system on the roof along with solar evacuated tubes to heat water throughout the home. The interior is similar to other newly constructed houses, it has an open floor plan on the first floor but instead of traditional hardwood flooring it has hand-scraped, renewable bamboo floors. Upstairs is layered with carpet made partially from recycled plastic. As a kind of centerpiece, the fireplace is located between the living room and dining room, is enclosed in glass on three sides and burns propane. Covered with stone veneer it, is really beautiful. The basement is not finished to keep the price lower, but has a rough-out for a recreation room, bedroom and full bath. A large double-door walkout stairwell exit is located on the rear wall.



Much of the value of the house is not visible because the energy savings are built in from the ground up. Checking the EarthcraftVirginia.org website you will see what makes this construction so unique. Everything is heavily insulated… the attic, the basement, and even in-between every seam. Every Earthcraft home must obtain a HERS rating before it becomes certified. HERS = Home Energy Rating System – the lower the score the better. Typical new construction homes equal 100 and pre-existing can score in the 138 range. This house received an incredible 38! The solar installation contractor estimates that the house will save a whopping $54,000 on energy bills in the next 25 years. Not only that, the production of solar energy qualifies the house for SRECS – Solar Energy Renewable Credits. These are traded on the commodities market – one megawatt (MW) equals one credit and a credit trades for between $200 and $400 dollars according to market traders. The house is expected to produce between 2.5 and 3.5 MW a year.



Considering the rising cost of energy and the volatility of the housing market, buying this house looks like a win-win opportunity. How many homes do you know of that make money every year without doing anything at all? Also, more and more Realtor MLS’s are proving that “green” homes sell faster and for more money. Contact your Realtor today to set up a showing and see for yourself how easy it is to live in and save money with no extra effort whatsoever!



For Extra Information kindly visit http://earthcraftgreen.com/