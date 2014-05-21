Energy Efficient Lamps Market - New Industry Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- According to a new market report "Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market - Latin America (South America, Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Central America) Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," published by Transparency Market Research, the market for energy efficient lamps in Latin America is expected to reach USD 3,552.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2012 to 2018.



The Latin America ballasts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2012 to 2018, and reach a market size worth USD 1,036.1 million by 2018.



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The lighting market globally is witnessing a shift towards energy efficient lighting solutions, with the Latin American region showing high potential for growth. The Latin America energy efficient lighting market is expected to expand by 250% from 2012 to 2018. LED lamps market, which is the fastest growing segment, is expected to record a rise of almost 50% in its market share within the Latin America energy efficient lighting market during the forecast period.



Among all the countries in the Latin American region, Brazil is the most attractive market with highest growth potential due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in 2016. In Brazil, along with preparations underway for these two mega events there is an underlying energy crisis that the country is facing, which in turn is propelling the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions.



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The growing energy crisis in the Latin American region and associated long term benefits of using energy efficient lighting solutions has accelerated the phasing out of incandescent lamps in the region. This will not only help the region to cut down its energy consumption by almost 4%, but also help reduce CO2 emission along with financial savings. As a result, conventional lamps are steadily losing out their market share to advanced products such as CFLs and LED lamps. Also, with the drop in prices of CFLs and LED lamps due to growing competition, the market may see a partial offset in the overall market growth in terms of revenue generated.



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The demand for energy efficient lighting solutions is also driving market growth for the ballasts market, which is following similar growth patterns across different regions and product segments, as exhibited by the energy efficient lamps market. However, magnetic ballasts market is expected to see a sharp decline in growth due to lower energy efficiency and availability of advanced solutions, such as electronic ballasts and LED drivers.



This report provides insight into the market dynamics affecting individual product segments across the key regions, such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Caribbean, South America, and Central America. Apart from this, the report purview also includes analysis of end use market for lighting solutions, categorized in to residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting.