Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Expected to Reach $44.32 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- According to the new market research report, the "Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Market (2013 – 2018): Product (Synchronous, Asynchronous), Current (Single phase, Three-phase), Application (Consumer, Industrial, Refrigeration, Medical), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) " is expected to reach $44.32 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 64 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 231 pages and in-depth TOC on Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Market (2013 – 2018): Product (Synchronous, Asynchronous), Current (Single phase, Three-phase), Application (Consumer, Industrial, Refrigeration, Medical), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW).

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-horsepower-ac-motors-market-1245.html



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The increasing concerns related to energy consumption and emissions are expected to drive the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market. The demand for energy efficient low horsepower AC motors is triggered by the consumer appliance manufacturers. The establishment of ‘energy star ratings for consumer appliances’, has pushed these OEMs to use more energy efficient motors in their products. These manufacturers turn to the motor manufacturers and demand for higher efficient motors. The lack of stringent energy efficient standards for fractional horsepower motors has limited such demand to tier I global manufacturers.



The report is segmented by application, product and current type, and geography. These segments have been further divided into sub segments. The application segment comprises five verticals; namely consumer, industrial, refrigeration, medical, and others. The geography section is divided into major regions; namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world.



The energy efficient low horsepower AC motors market statistics are presented by product types, application, and geography. The market statistics are presented for two broad sections, based on horsepower; fractional horsepower AC motors, and energy efficient 1hp-3hp AC motors.



One of the objectives of the research study was to analyze the market trends related to the energy efficient low horsepower AC motors; their major applications and regions and, thereby, the potential markets.



Apart from market segmentation, report also includes qualitative analysis; like the Porter’s five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram; and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall energy efficient low horsepower AC motors market.



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