Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Certain directors of Energy Harbor Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Energy Harbor Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Akron, OH based Energy Harbor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent power producer and an integrated retail energy provider in the United States.



On July 21, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants operated by Energy Harbor.



Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) declined from $35.50 per share on July 14, 2020, to $20.00 per share on July 22, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.