Energy Harvesting Devices Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies EnOcean, Linear Technology, Lord, Microchip Technology

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Energy harvesting devices are devices that convert ambient energy, such as solar, wind, and chemical energy, into electrical energy. During the energy harvesting process, a transducer is used to convert ambient energy into electrical energy. The amount of electrical energy produced is small, but it can be used for low-power applications. Some of the energy harvesting devices discussed in this report are wireless sensor nodes, wrist watches, and solar-plated mobile phones. Energy harvesting devices allow electronic products to work as contactless charging devices, which make the products highly efficient and reliable.



The global Energy Harvesting Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.97% in terms of revenue and 25.91% in term of unit shipments over the period 2014-2019.



This report studies the global market size of Energy Harvesting Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Energy Harvesting Devices production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- EnOcean

- Linear Technology

- Lord

- Microchip Technology

- Perpetuum

- Texas Instruments



Segment by Type:

- Thermoelectric

- Piezoelectric

- Electrodynamic

- Photovoltaic

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Commercial and Residential

- Defense

- Industrial

- Transportation

- Healthcare

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Energy Harvesting Devices Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market Forecast

4.5.1. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Energy Harvesting Devices Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



