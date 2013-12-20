Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Research announces that it has published a new study Energy Harvesting Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 597 pages, 288 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Energy Harvesting is used inside telemedicine systems and m-health initiatives as a way to implement ruggedized handset communications for all clinicians.



Advanced storage devices are emerging simultaneously. Storage devices can leverage the power captured by energy harvesting devices. Energy storage technologies of super-capacitors and thin-film batteries have become cost-effective. Energy harvesting devices have attained workable levels of efficiency. There are significant cost reductions. Many applications are related to smarter computing that depends on sensors capturing change in conditions and making adjustments to the environment based on measured change.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/energy-harvesters-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019



Existing energy harvesting and storage applications include vibration-based wireless train measuring systems, wireless sensors distributed city wide to implement smart cities, oil field monitoring systems, windup laptops for use in remote regions, and wireless light switches for use in smart buildings. Wireless sensors are self-powering. They can be used to alert and monitor a range of environments and incidents, pollution and forest fires, robberies in a city, temperature in a building, and movement around a border fence.



Energy harvesting technologies include electrodynamics, photovoltaics, piezoelectrics, and thermovoltaics. Photovoltaic systems for solar energy are evolving at a slower pace. The energy harvesting and energy storage market factors implement light harvesting for small devices



Technological developments in the fields of low-power electronics and energy storage systems have allowed energy harvesting to become an increasingly viable technology. It is alternatively referred to as energy scavenging and power harvesting. Energy harvesting technology has become sophisticated and efficient.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181191



According to Susan Eustis, the lead author of the team that created the study, "Converting ambient energy to useable electrical energy harvesting (EH) systems is a useful and compelling technology. The technologies offer an inexpensive and compact way to power portable electrical devices initially and to create stores of power in the long term."



Electronics tends to rely heavily on batteries. EH technology powers an increasing number of consumer and industrial products that are untethered or need to become disconnected from electrical outlets. As initial projects succeed and prove their worth, the technology is set to proliferate.



Energy Harvesters markets at $131.4 million in 2012 are projected to increase to $4.2 billion in 2019. Growth is anticipated to be based on demand for micro power generation that can be used to charge thin film batteries. Systems provide clean energy that is good for the environment. Growth is based on global demand for sensors and wireless sensor networks that permit control of systems.



At some point energy harvester markets will shift from simple growth to rapid growth measured as a penetration analysis. This will happen as markets move beyond the early adopter stage. Eventually energy harvesters will be used as fuel to power batteries for electronic devices and smart phones. The energy is manufactured from vibration and thermal differentiation that is ambient in the environment. Energy harvesters have become more feasible as the technology evolves.



Companies Profiled



- Market Leaders

- Northrop Grumman

- Boeing

- KCF Technologies

- Marlow Industries

- Cymbet

- Micropelt

- EnOcean

- Silicon Laboratories

- Perpetuum

- Arveni

- Infinite Power Solutions (IPS)



Market Participants



- ABB

- Adaptive Materials Technology / Adaptamat Ltd

- Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seed Funding

- Alphabet Energy

- American Elements, USA

- Arrow Electronics

- Arveni

- Australian Defence Science & Technology Organisation (DSTO)

- Avnet

- BAE Systems

- Boeing

- BYD

- CST

- Cymbet

- Digi International

- Dust Networks

- EnOcean GmbH

- Ferro Solutions

- Finmeccanica

- Flexible Electronics Concepts

- Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

- GE Energy Wireless Condition Monitoring System

- General Electric Company

- GMZ

- Honeywell

- II-VI incorporated / Marlow Industries

- Infinite Power Solutions

- Inventec

- IO

- ITN Lithium Technology

- JonDeTech

- KCF Technologies Inc

- Kelk

- KELK integration

- Levant Power

- LORD Corporation

- MacSema

- MicroGen Systems

- Micropelt

- Millennial Net

- Modern Water

- Nature Technology

- Nextreme

- Northrop Grumman

- OMRON

- Perpetua

- Perpetuum

- Perpetuum Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesting Device

- Phononic Devices

- Planar Energy Devices

- Polatis Photonics

- Primus Power

- PS

- Schneider Electric

- Severn Water / Modern Water / Cymtox Limited

- Silicon Labs

- Syngenta Sensors UIC

- Teledyne / Rockwell Scientific

- Texas Instruments

- Trophos Energy

- University of California, Berkeley

- University of Michigan

- US Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects

- Vishay Precision Group

- Zarlink Semiconductor AB



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/181191



Check Out These Key Topics



- Energy Harvesting

- Wireless Nodes

- Microcontroller

- Energy Harvesting

- Vibration-Based Wireless Energy

- Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters

- Thermoelectrics

- Generating Power From Heat

- Smart Computing

- Power Community

- Energy Harvestings

- Smart Cities

- Smart Buildings

- Military Remote Energy Applications

- Off-Grid Special Energy

- Energy harvesters

- Powering Pipeline Monitoring Stations

- Navigational aids energy

- Spacecraft energy

- Thermoelectric cooling Automotive Energy

- Lighting Community

- Manganese dioxide

- Nanoparticles

- Nanotechnology Graphene

- Self-assembly

- Nanostructured Thin Films

- Microgenerator Transforms Mechanical Energy

- Vibration Electricity

- Pressure Of A Finger

- Piezoelectricity

- Solid State Technology

- Microgenerator

- Power Source Of Sensor

- Sensor node

- Vibration Energy Harvesting

- Photovoltaics

- Piezoelectrics

- Thermovoltaics

- Energy Scavenging

- Power Harvesting

- Capture Of Ambient Energy

- Algorithmic Control

- Energy Harvesters

- Sensors Based On Magnetic Materials

- Energy Harvesting Economies of Scale

- Internet of Things

- IoT

- Powering Current Sensors



Table of Contents



Energy Harvesting: Vibration, Thermovoltaics, Piezoelectrics Executive Summary



1. Energy Harvesting Market Description and Market Dynamics



2. Energy Harvesting: Vibration, Thermovoltaics, Piezoelectrics Market Shares and Forecasts



3. Energy Harvesting Product Description



4. Energy Harvesting Technology



5. Energy Harvesting Company Profiles



Latest Reports:



Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2019 - A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/type-2-diabetes-therapeutics-market-to-2019-a-shifting-treatment-algorithm-and-intensified-competition-expected-to-drive-growth-by-2019



Pharmaceuticals industry, “Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Market to 2019 A Shifting Treatment Algorithm and Intensified Competition Expected to Drive Growth by 2019”. There is currently a large number of blood glucose-lowering drugs in the crowded type 2 diabetes market indicated for the treatment of chronically high blood glucose. The market is led by Lantus, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.4 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the safer, more efficacious newer classes of drug (GLP-1 agonists, DPP-4 Inhibitors and SGLT-2 inhibitors) are expected to capture substantial market shares, largely replacing older classes such as sulfonylureas and thiazolidinediones. Additionally, a variety of novel drugs belonging to these newer classes are due to enter the market, and are expected to offer a moderate improvement in terms of efficacy and safety. The price of these new therapies is expected to be high, but this is unlikely to hinder their uptake. As a result, as well as an overall increase in the prevalent population, GBI Research believes that the value of the global market has the potential to grow to reach $38.8 billion by 2019.



Scope



A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including the symptoms, pathogenesis, risk factors and diagnosis

In-depth analysis of major glucose-lowering drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, strengths/weaknesses and overall commercial prospects. Includes a heat map comparing major drugs in terms of safety, efficacy and dosing parameters.

Comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets.

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action

Multi-scenario forecast data for the market up to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain

Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177234



Reasons to buy



Understand the many different types of type 2 diabetes therapies on the market, from the older, established classes of treatment to newer, moderately superior types of drug, and their positions in the treatment algorithm

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of each product

Understand the scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent

Observe trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for type 2 diabetes therapeutics

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market.



Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Breast Cancer to 2019 - Strong Uptake of Novel HER-2 Targeted Therapies to Drive Robust Growth: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/monoclonal-antibodies-market-in-breast-cancer-to-2019-strong-uptake-of-novel-her-2-targeted-therapies-to-drive-robust-growth



Pharmaceutical report “Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Breast Cancer to 2019 - Strong Uptake of Novel HER-2 Targeted Therapies to Drive Robust Growth”. The current market for breast cancer consists of five monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), three of which are targeted at the Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2 (HER-2) protein. Four are aimed at improving overall survival in the metastatic setting, and two of these have also received further approvals in the early setting in order to improve long-term remission rates.



The market is currently led by the HER-2 inhibitor Herceptin, which achieved global sales amounting to $6.2 billion in 2012. Over the forecast period from 2012 to 2019, the two novel HER-2 inhibitors, Kadcyla and Perjeta, are expected to achieve strong market penetration due to their appreciable incremental efficacy benefits. Additionally, the market conditions are currently favorable towards mAbs, with a low rate of price depreciation following patent expiry and a high rate of inflation for specialty pharmaceuticals in the US. As a result of this, and despite the empty Phase III pipeline, GBI Research believes that the global market across the leading eight countries have the potential to grow to a value of $10.6 billion by 2019.



Scope



An introduction to the treatments available for breast cancer, treatment algorithms and the contexts in which mAbs are clinically relevant to this type of cancer.

In-depth analysis of the five mAbs approved for breast cancer, with analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths and weaknesses. This includes a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of clinical trial results.

A comprehensive review of the pipeline for breast cancer therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period. The pipeline for mAbs is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, program type and molecular target, as is the entire pipeline for all molecule types.

Detailed analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type and mechanism of action. Additionally, a detailed analysis of clinical trial endpoints is provided, detailing their importance in this disease area and their commercial relevance to currently marketed products.

Multi-scenario forecast data for the market is provided to 2019, which takes into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth

Complete analysis of licensing and co-development deals in this market, by year, value, molecule type, Phase and mechanism of action. Additionally, the international network of licensing deals in breast cancer is mapped out by geography.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178527



Reasons to Buy



Understand the different indications for breast cancer, from early-stage to the metastatic disease

Grasp the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent, and the context of mAbs in the pipeline

Pinpoint the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical Phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for breast cancer therapeutics. Determine the risk associated with the development of mAbs compared to other molecule types.

Observe the shift in clinical trial endpoints by clinical Phase, and use this data to potentially influence any future developmental programs. Understand the importance of selecting the correct endpoints in the study of drugs for this disease.

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of recently-approved molecules on the breast cancer market and determine the potential revenues associated with the launch of a novel product, in addition to the level of competitiveness in the market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: articlesnarticles.blogspot.com