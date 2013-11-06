Energy Harvesting/Regeneration for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2014 - 2024 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The electric vehicle industry - land, water and air - is rapidly rising to become a huge market of over $290 billion by 2024. Some run entirely on harvested energy as with solar lake boats. Others recycle energy as with regenerative braking of cars, buses and military vehicles harvesting kinetic energy. Others use different forms of harvesting either to charge the traction batteries or to drive autonomous devices as we progress to the wireless vehicle.



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In some cases, harvesting is making completely new forms of electric vehicle possible such as "glider" Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) that stay at sea for years and surface to gain electricity from both wave power and sunshine whenever necessary. Indeed, multiple forms of energy harvesting on one vehicle is becoming much more common from cars to superyachts. This report is the first to provide technical and marketing analysis of the rapidly growing market for energy harvesting in electric vehicles - land, water and air - with forecasts.



This report gives a wealth of examples of energy harvesting in action on electric vehicles by land, water and air. It summarises trends in diagrams, tables and text to make it easy to compare essential information. Forecasts for adoption in 2014 and 2024 are backed by ten year forecasts for electric vehicle sales by type, 2014-2024 by category - number, unit value and market value. A critical explanation of all the technologies is given with the good and bad aspects and assessment of likely future progress. The work of a large number of suppliers and adopters is assessed.



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1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. What is energy harvesting?

1.2. Choices of harvesting

1.3. Opportunities for energy harvesting in cars

1.4. Market size of EV energy harvesting 2013-2024

1.5. Largest sectors



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Energy harvesting

2.1.1. Textron Bell helicopter sensing

2.1.2. Train brakes

2.1.3. MEMS

2.2. Electric vehicle

2.3. Needs

2.3.1. Range and cost

2.3.2. Hybrid vs pure electric

2.3.3. Biomimetics

2.4. Options and examples

2.4.1. ETH, QinetiQ solar plane

2.4.2. Amerigon thermoelectrics for cars, etc

2.4.3. Military land vehicles

2.4.4. NASA on Mars- planetary exploration vehicles

2.5. Bluecar



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List of Figures



1.1. Long endurance AUV that gains electricity by surfacing to harness wave and sun power

1.2. Examples of energy harvesting technologies and their applicability to electric vehicles, land, water and air

1.3. Where energy harvesting fits into green energy

1.4. Focus of energy harvesting development in the value chain

1.5. Examples of energy harvesting technologies, developers and manufacturers

1.6. Primary energy harvesting choices by size and efficiency

1.7. Main energy harvesting technologies are compared by life and cost per watt

1.8. Hamburg solar shuttle with flexible photovoltaics

1.9. Possible sites for sensors with energy harvesting in cars

1.10. German solar electric car from 1982 that achieved 15 mph



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