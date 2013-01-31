Energy Healing Facial Massage Proves to Be the New Age Answer to Facial Skin Rejuvenation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Scott Truel, a highly reputable and renowned San Diego Massage Therapist and California Licensed Esthetician, has recently launched his effective and reliable Energy Healing Facial Massage that will provide people with noticeably real results by improving the way they look and will make them internally healthy and strong, at his salon, Spiritus Healing Arts in San Diego, CA. This energy healing massage is believed to be the new age answer to all the existing costly facial skin rejuvenation procedures people went for up till now.



Scott has been serving the people for over twenty five years now, providing Expert Energy Healing Massage Therapy Treatments and has resolved their various head, neck and shoulders issues efficiently. His effective Skin Rejuvenation in San Diego aims to go all the way down to the energetic level in order to treat the physical body and the astral body of an individual that ultimately resolves all the ravages of his life giving his face a refreshed and youthful glow. In addition, Scott also reveals psychic impressions he gets while performing the facials. He also clears out bad Karma from their past lives and encourages healing from the chakras. For the best facial in San Diego, Scott is the person to go to.



A number of customers write about their experiences with Scott as, “Scott's facials are the bomb. No scruffing or anything like that. His hands are magic. My skin never looked better. My friends can't get over the difference.” Says, Janet C.



“I was having serious back pain and the doctors couldn't figure it out. I didn't want pain killers so I went to see Scott. After a few sessions, my back pain cleared up.” Says, Elaine P.



Scott’s effective facial services in San Diego has provided commendable results to the people around the country. They have discovered tone and flexibility in their necks, shoulders and facial muscles as the contractions induced by excessive stress are released. Moreover, their skin cells are fed and nourished with a fresh, lively flow of oxygen, blood and lymph.



His energy healing massage aims to move the subtle energy through the body of the clients by using the chakras and the meridians. In a healing session, his primary methods include, sound healing and Reiki that generally provides a soothing feeling to the clients and tends to balance and calm their energies. He also provides breath entrainment that releases static energy from the aura through the breath and craniosacral balancing which detects the imbalances in the cerebrospinal fluid.



Betty F. from San Diego, CA writes,



“Scott's been doing these skin rejuvenation facials on me every week for about 3 months now. I am so glad. People are commenting about how refreshed my face looks these days. I can't keep it a secret. It's hard to believe I am getting results like this without harsh chemicals or any of that kind of stuff.”



For more information on Facial Skin Rejuvenation, interested folks are advised to visit http://www.spiritushealingarts.com



About Spiritus Healing Arts

Spiritus Healing Arts is owned by Scott Truel. Scott received his certification in Therapeutic Massage in 1985 and in Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation the following year. He went on to further his training by attending the Center of Light Training for Healers from 1987 to 1989. Scott is also available during the evening and on weekends by appointment.



