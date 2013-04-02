Energy Industry Chooses Visual Management from Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Energy companies operate in a highly complex and constantly evolving landscape shaped by global economics, regulatory mandates, skill shortages, and dynamic supply and demand. Pinnacle Strategies has a demonstrated record of success helping companies in the energy industry achieve rapid, breakthrough results by strategically applying proven operations and project management expertise and methodologies.



According to Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “By using Visual Management we were able to clear blockages in a choke engineering company thereby increasing revenue by $4.5 million. A leading global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry had opportunities to increase market share but was limited by engineering delays. By working with Pinnacle to apply a proven process, engineering output doubled while meetings became shorter and more productive.”



The Pinnacle-led team developed a visual project management process that became the centralized point of command and conversation for all design activity, helping engineers and their stakeholders set appropriate priorities and make rapid adjustments as customer needs changed.



With the visual process up and operating, the team shifted focus to the development of standard work processes (e.g. short, frequent ‘stand up meetings’) and performance management techniques that would allow management to effectively monitor system health and provide clear and consistent priorities.



To learn more about Pinnacle Strategies a new eBook shows how to achieve top operations performance and supply chain performance under the worst conditions. In six months, Pinnacle Strategies helped the clean-up of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill by doubling critical resources, and in doing so saved more than $700 million. Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons from a Disaster,” is available for download at http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Jennifer Thompson, Marketing Coordinator

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

405.620.1160