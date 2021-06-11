Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Energy Management Information System Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Energy Management Information System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



ABB (Switzerland), Cisco System Inc. (United States), International Business Machine Corporation (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), CA Technologies (United States), Eaton Corporation (United States), Emerson Process Management (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany).



An Energy Management Information System (EMIS) offers relevant information that makes energy performance visible to various levels of an organization. It enables individuals and departments to plan, make decisions and take effective action to manage energy. It can lead to productivity enhancements through the continuous monitoring of energy performance, and savings opportunities that, once implemented, are sustained over the long term. The performance information generated by an EMIS enables organizations to take actions that create financial value through the administration and control of energy.



by Type (Carbon Energy Management, Demand Response Management, Utility Billing and Customer Information System, Others), Application (Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Office and Commercial Buildings, Municipal, University, Schools and Hospital), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



Opportunities:

Emerging Demand from Economies



Market Drivers:

Mandatory Regulations and Policies for Energy Management

Government's Initiatives for Digitation of Energy Infrastructure across the Globe

Increasing Use of Smart Grid Services

Growing Competition among Industrial Enterprises



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Energy Management Information System

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Energy Management Information System various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Energy Management Information System.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



