Energy management refers as a process of tracking and monitoring energy to conserve usage in business, public sector, government sector, organisations, and homes. The controlling and reducing energy consumption is important because it enables to reduce costs, which is becoming increasingly important as energy costs are rising. The market for energy management is growing due to the massive growth of the oil & gas industries, while the concern is growing towards reducing the carbon footprint and reuse of the waste. The research analyst at AMA estimates Energy Management market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15.2%.



Energy Management Comprehensive Study by Type (Building energy management, Industrial energy management, Home energy management), Application (Energy generation, Energy transmission, Energy monitoring), Way of Generation (Thermal Power, Nuclear Power) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024.



Market Drivers

- The Massive Growth Of The Oil & Gas Industries

- Vendors In The Regional Market Are Focusing On Adoption Of Advanced Technologies To Offer Visibility To Data Related To Environment And Energy Management

- Growing Concerns Towards Reducing The Carbon Footprint And Reuse Of Waste

Market Trend

- Increasing Usage Of Smart Grids And Smart Meters

- Innovative Financing For Solar Power As Well As Reduction In Installation Costs Is Trending In Solar Energy

Restraints

- Lack Of Skilled Resources Affecting The Adoption Of Software By SMEs

- Lack Of Standards, And Relatively Poor Awareness Of Green Energy Initiatives

Opportunities

- Concerns Call For Efficient Energy Management, Which Has Prompted Many Countries To Generate Electricity Through Renewable Sources



To comprehend Global Energy Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Energy Management market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Energy Management by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400

Energy Management Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Energy Management - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Energy Management by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



