Energy Management Services Company RandD Utilities Adds Energy Saving Systems for UK Businesses

Businesses both large and small throughout the UK wage an ongoing fight to manage their energy consumption and usage for both economic and environmental reasons. Now, energy consultants RandD Utilities has added additional energy management services to its offerings via marketing, distribution and installation support for a comprehensive range of proven domestic, commercial and industrial energy saving systems. “In contrast to a limiting and costly ‘one size fits all’ approach, we offer a range of systems tailored to the various sizes and types of heating plants to meet the domestic, commercial or industrial application needs of UK businesses of all types,” said a RandD Utilities spokesperson.



As a major example, their advanced microprocessor-based boiler management and warm air controls intelligently govern central heating boilers/burners to dramatically reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions. The energy management company’s Variable Thermal Response program intelligently manages the heating system ensuring that it economically and efficiently meets performance requirements.



The various controls cover single, dual, multi and modular boilers as well as conventional and condensing boilers, warm air systems and radiant tube heaters. The controls of these systems take into account an extensive range of changeable factors including the level of demand, boiler flow, return temperatures and external temperature. Additional important features include night-time temperature control, multi-boiler sequencing and stepping, facility bypass and much more. “By tailoring our approach to the needs of each client, we can provide unrivaled levels of service that can guarantee, for example, at least a 15-percent reduction in gas consumption,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.randdukltd.co.uk/energy-management



About RandD Utilities

Rand Utilities specialises in UK energy consultancy, management and professional energy procurement. With over 21 years of experience in energy buying, the company has been helping large and small UK businesses to avoid significant costs and procure major savings in energy purchasing via energy provider contract consultancy. In addition to optimizing energy contracts, the company also provides intelligent energy management control systems to reduce consumption, costs and environmental impact. RandD Utilities is a division of RandD UK Ltd, which assists UK businesses to identify and apply for R&D tax credits that can save very significant sums of money.