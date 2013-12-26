Energy Management Solution "YOUR-24" Is Launched by WillCo Management Group LLC

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- WillCo Management Group, LLC, a well-known company that seeks to design simple solutions for complex problems, recently announced the launch of its latest energy management solution, “YOUR-24.” The “YOUR-24” Energy Management System & Smart Grid Connection is one of the newest and most unique personal energy assessment tools on the market.



According to the company’s Indiegogo page, “YOUR-24” is a program designed for the Smart Grid, an electric grid that allows consumers to get more out of their energy use. “YOUR-24” produces a comprehensive, personalized electric energy management solution that works around the clock.



“YOUR-24” is also a vendor-neutral invention that can notify people about their electric power consumption through their smartphones and tablets. Above all, “YOUR-24” aims to help customers save money on their utility bills and provides the convenience of home automation.



“The ‘YOUR-24’ System makes it easier for consumers to save money by providing both control over connected devices and timely notification when action is appropriate,” noted an article on the company’s Indiegogo page. It went on to explain that Cloud-based software would enable the consumer to use a smartphone or mobile device to control appliances like lights, appliances, thermostats, and door locks, creating personal energy settings for each member of the household.



“The key is our patent-pending personal energy assessment tool that captures each user's unique environment. The result is money in consumer’s pocket.”



At this time, WillCo is accepting donations to fund the “YOUR-24” Personal Energy System. The company’s goal is to raise $250,000 to support the development and deployment of the software platform. WillCo is offering its backers a number of unique perks for their contributions, such as an included $60 annual membership fee, system monitoring, personal energy systems, installation programs, and enterprise licenses.



Individuals interested in learning more about WillCo and its services can visit the company’s Indiegogo page for more information. Customers can also subscribe to WillCo’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About WillCo Management Group

WillCo Management Group LLC (WillCo) is a three-year-old company that is a spin up of a successful information technology (IT) company. WillCo creates simple solutions to complex problems. The company began in 2005 designing large-scale IT system for the US Department of Defense and its flagship product is still in use by over 1.1 million active users today. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/your-24-energy-management-system-smart-grid-connection/x/5707266