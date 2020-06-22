Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Ever-increasing carbon emissions owing to worldwide rising energy demand will drive energy management system market. Most of the electrical energy worldwide is generated by burning fossil fuels like coal and natural gas leaving behind an enormous amount of carbon footprint. The escalating issue of global warming has suddenly spiked up the ground temperatures causing unwanted climate changes and hampering the environmental balance.



Key Companies: - Emerson, Dexma Sensors Sl, Telkonet, Gridpoint Inc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Skyfoundry LLC, Optimum Energy LLC, eSight Energy, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, C3Iot, Inc., Powerhouse Dynamics, Inc., ENGIE Insight, ABB Ltd, General Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls Inc, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Energy management system market report industry segmentation – What points are mentioned in the study about the Service spectrum?

- As per the study, the energy management system market is disbanded into IEMS, BEMS, HEMS, with reference to the Service spectrum.

- The report contains details pertaining to the market share that every segment will procure by the end of the forecast period.

- The growth rate that the Service segments over the projected duration are also mentioned in the report alongside the target remuneration.



Energy management system market report industry segmentation – What points are mentioned in the study about the Component spectrum?

- The study segregates the energy management system industry into Metering and Field, Hardware, Software, Networking Device, Control Systems, Sensors– as per the Component landscape.

- The report is inclusive has details pertaining to the market share that every sub-segment will account for by the end of the projected duration.

- The growth rate that the sub-segments will record over the projected timeline has been discussed in the study in tandem with the target remuneration.



Energy management system market report industry segmentation – What points are mentioned in the study about the End-User spectrum:

- As per the document, energy management system market is classified into Power and Energy, IT, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Healthcare, with reference to the End-User spectrum.

- Included in the report is information about the market share that each segment will procure by the end of the projected timeline.

- Also, the growth rate that the segments will showcase over the predicted duration and their target valuation are mentioned in the study.



Certain other important report takeaways:

- Overall analysis: The report contains a 360 degree analysis of the energy management system market, that encompasses important pointers pertaining to the industry in question.

- Price: Pricing trends that are prevalent in the energy management system industry are detailed in the report.

- Financial data: The study makes a mention of the financial data of the companies in the industry.

- Regulatory landscape: The regulations that govern the growth of the energy management system industry spanning the developing and developed economies are provided in the report.

- Market definitions: Suitable market definitions are included in the report.



The German government has announced several programs to achieve energy sustainability. The 'National Action Plan on Energy Efficiency', specifically, had been unveiled to encourage investments toward innovative solutions to promote development of energy efficient buildings across the residential and industrial sector. As a part of the program, the local government also offers at least 30% subsidy to SMEs which can be utilized for upgrading the existing technologies and equipment hardware in order to improve manufacturing efficiency.



Moreover, Germany has decided to reduce 20% of energy consumption by 2020, which will boost product demand over the forecast timeframe. In 2015, Germany accounted for over 25% of the Europe energy management system (EMS) market share.



In substance, the energy management system industry report analyses the industry landscape in terms of numerous parameters, like the driving forces impacting the revenue scale of this industry and the ongoing trends defining the industry spectrum. In addition, the study mentioned the industry insights, market segmentation, and is also inclusive of information pertaining to the companies that partake in energy management system market share.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 4 Energy Management System Market, By Service

4.1 Energy management system industry share by service, 2017 & 2024

4.2 IEMS

4.2.1 Global market from IEMS, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 Global market from IEMS, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3 BEMS

4.3.1 Global market from BEMS, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Global market from BEMS, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.4 HEMS

4.4.1 Global market from HEMS, 2013 – 2024



Chapter 5 Energy Management System Market, By Component

5.1 Energy management system market share by component, 2017 & 2024

5.2 Metering & field equipment

5.2.1 Global market from metering & field equipment, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2 Global market from metering & field equipment, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Global market from hardware, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2 Global market from hardware, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.4 Software

5.4.1 Global market from software, 2013 – 2024

5.5 Networking device

5.5.1 Global market from networking device, 2013 – 2024

5.6 Control systems

5.6.1 Global market from control systems, 2013 – 2024

5.7 Sensors

5.7.1 Global market from sensors, 2013 – 2024

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Global market from others, 2013 – 2024



