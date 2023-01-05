Energy Management System Market 2023 Innovation, Business Strategy, Future Technology, Application, Top Key Companies Analysis to 2029 General Electric, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Emerson Electric, ABB, Cisco Systems
Energy Management System Market Scope and Overview
Energy Management System Market is valued approximately USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Energy management systems (EMS) are one of the emerging technologies that enable an organization to collect real-time information on energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Growing smart city projects in developing countries offer growth opportunities for this market. Rising adoption of cloud-based and IoT platforms and increasing use of smart grid and smart meters are contributing towards growth.
Key Players Covered in Energy Management System market report are:
Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
International Business Machine Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric Company
CA Technologies
Eaton Corporation PLC.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Energy Management System Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Device
- Smart thermostats
- In-house display
- Load control Switches
- Smart Plugs
By Software
- Industrial energy management system
- Utility Energy management system
- Residential energy management system
- Enterprise carbon and energy management
- Others
By Application
- Building Energy Management system
- Home energy management system
By Vertical
- Telecom and IT
- Power & Energy
- Manufacturing
- Office and commercial building
- Municipal, University, school and hospital system
By Solution
- Demand response management
- Carbon management system
- Utility billing and customer information system
Segmented by Region/Country
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia Other
Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Energy Management System Market
The market research looks at key strategies used by leading industry players to lessen the effect of the conflict on their business operations. The market research report includes crucial information on the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on global markets.
Regional Outlook
With regard to important geographic markets including North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, the regional segmentation research for the Energy Management System market report offers interested parties pertinent information and insights. For data and research, our analysts and researchers rely on trustworthy primary and secondary sources.
Competitive Analysis
The important trends of numerous products and other marketplaces are the primary focus of the Energy Management System market research. A competitive landscape analysis that lists the top competitors and the level of market concentration is also included. The key competitors are ranked according to their arrival date, product offers, sales, manufacturing locations, and corporate headquarters.
Conclusion
