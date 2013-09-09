Fast Market Research recommends "Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market (Utility EMS, Industrial EMS, Enterprise EMS, Demand Response, Energy Management Devices, HEMS, BEMS) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Energy Management System (EMS) is a turnkey solution comprising software and related hardware along with communication systems for various challenges faced by energy utilities in managing critical transmission and generation infrastructure. Energy utilities across the globe are under pressure to put off costly capital expenditures by reducing operational costs and enhance utilization of existing infrastructure assets. Utility EMS provides data acquisition and control functionalities to procure data from remote terminals, data and control exchange facilities with other control stations or corporate IT systems, and decision support system for energy utility network operators to analyze operating strategies.
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Enterprise and industrial EMS are increasingly being adopted by organizations and manufacturing facilities for energy efficiency, optimizing energy consumption, utilizing dynamic pricing tariffs, and demand control thus reducing overall costs in operating a facility. Major EMS vendors include companies such as GE, Siemens, Schneider, Cisco, IBM, Honeywell, and so on.
The EMS market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.
MARKETS COVERED
This EMS market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of software, devices, applications, solutions, industry verticals, and regions. The EMS research report categorizes the EMS market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following submarkets:
On the basis of software:
Utility EMS
Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management (ECEM)
Industrial EMS
Residential EMS
Others (Energy modeling, energy trading and risk management, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) power management)
On the basis of devices:
Energy management devices
Load Control (LC) switches
In-Home Display (IHD) devices
Smart plugs
Smart thermostats
On the basis of applications:
Home Energy Management System (HEMS)
Building Energy Management System (BEMS)
On the basis of solutions:
Carbon and Energy Management
Demand Response (DR)
Utility bill management
On the basis of verticals:
Power and energy
Telecom and Information Technology (IT)
Manufacturing
Office and commercial buildings
Municipal, University, School and Hospital Systems (MUSH)
On the basis of regions:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Latin America (LA)
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC)
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