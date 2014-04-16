Energy Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- China's demand for energy has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Contents



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor



III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Energy Industry Structure

Energy Industry Output and Demand

Major Producer Facility



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IV. ENERGY OUTPUT AND DEMAND

Overview

Electricity Energy Output and Demand (in Gigawatts)

Coal Energy Output and Demand

Wind Energy Output and Demand



V. ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOKS

Energy Markets Outlook

Chinese Environmental Regulations

Chinese Energy Regulations

China’s Electricity Market Demand by Region (in Gigawatts)



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Energy Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure



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VII. ENERGY PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Energy Producer Profiles and Directory



I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends



III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Energy Production and Demand

China’s Energy Key Producers

Market Share of Key Domestic Energy Producers



IV. ENERGY OUTPUT AND DEMAND

Electricity Energy Output and Demand (in Gigawatts)

Coal Energy Output and Demand

Wind Energy Output and Demand

Solar Energy Output and Demand



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Energy Output, Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s Imports and Exports

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s GDP



III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Energy Output

China’s Energy Output, Capacity and Demand

China’s Key Energy producers Location by Province



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