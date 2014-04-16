MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Energy Markets In China ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- China's demand for energy has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Energy Industry Structure
Energy Industry Output and Demand
Major Producer Facility
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IV. ENERGY OUTPUT AND DEMAND
Overview
Electricity Energy Output and Demand (in Gigawatts)
Coal Energy Output and Demand
Wind Energy Output and Demand
V. ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOKS
Energy Markets Outlook
Chinese Environmental Regulations
Chinese Energy Regulations
China’s Electricity Market Demand by Region (in Gigawatts)
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China\'s Distribution System
Energy Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
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VII. ENERGY PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Energy Producer Profiles and Directory
I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s Energy Production and Demand
China’s Energy Key Producers
Market Share of Key Domestic Energy Producers
IV. ENERGY OUTPUT AND DEMAND
Electricity Energy Output and Demand (in Gigawatts)
Coal Energy Output and Demand
Wind Energy Output and Demand
Solar Energy Output and Demand
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I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Energy Output, Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s Imports and Exports
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s GDP
III. ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Energy Output
China’s Energy Output, Capacity and Demand
China’s Key Energy producers Location by Province
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