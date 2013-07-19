Energy Muse Advises Consumers on Top Summer Styles of Crystal Jewelry

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- This summer, Energy Muse is advising consumers on the top summer styles of healing crystal jewelry. In addition to the good energy and healing qualities that these stones possess, they are also incredibly chic. Wearers of Energy Muse's beautiful handmade crystal jewelry are sure to have the perfect summer look with these gorgeous stones.



Said owner Heather Askinosie, "We've pulled together some of our favorite items of jewelry to compliment any summer outfit. These pieces are both beautiful and functional. We take the time to lovingly create our inspirational jewelry so our customers receive excellent benefits."



Of the many beautiful stones and crystals, Energy Muse is advising consumers that trends this summer now include colorful shells, citrine, and even their powerful Chakra line of jewelry. These powerful elements come in fun and stylish colors that are the perfect complement to bright summertime outfits.



Reminiscent of summers by the beach, Energy Muse advises shells are the perfect way for wearers to channel the energy of the ocean. These natural shells are used in Energy Muse's healing jewelry to create a sense of peace and harmony with the natural world as well as within.



Because summertime is full of color, Energy Muse is advising consumers that their Chakra Collection jewelry is the perfect way to add a splash of color to any outfit. Bright and colorful, the Chakra Collection is intended to help balance the wearer's chakras. When balanced, wearers will begin to feel energized and centered in the universe. These bright and colorful pieces are perfect for the summer, offering consumers fun ways to mix and match colors with their personal style.



And to round out Energy Muse's summertime picks, they are advising consumers that Citrine is the perfect way to add some light and bright color to summer styles. Known as the stone of light and happiness, Citrine jewelry is said to bring clarity to the wearer to manifest whatever they want to bring into their life. At Energy Muse, this beautiful crystal jewelry is available in a variety of styles such as the Shine Necklace, Keep it Simple Bracelet, and Inspire Necklace.



Energy Muse offers consumers beautiful and affordable jewelry to punch up any summertime outfit. Consumers interested in looking like their favorite celebrity and activating their desires are encouraged to shop Energy Muse today.



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is a leading supplier of energy jewelry, crystal necklaces and healing crystal jewelry that is handmade to the highest standards and based on principles that have been in practice since ancient times. Energy Muse jewelry represents the highest levels of quality and creativity and provides power and energy to wearers for many different purposes. Clients agree that Energy Muse has top gemstone specialists who can help them find the perfect piece.



For More Information: http://www.energymuse.com