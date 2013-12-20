Energy Muse Features Free Shipping December 16, 2013

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- For one day only, Energy Muse is offering free shipping for any orders placed for mailing to domestic addresses. On December 16, Energy Muse will be having its annual "free shipping" day and will offer customers no charge for shipping no matter what the size of the order.



Energy Muse, located on the web at www.energymuse.com , already offers free domestic shipping on all orders of crystal jewelry over $75. However, Energy Muse also knows that some people simply want a smaller order. Those who buy crystal necklaces and healing jewelry on the company's website on December 16 will not have to worry about shipping fees, even if they buy only one or two small pieces.



Of course, if customers have a larger crystal energy jewelry order, it is always easy to get free shipping. Any order over $75 will be shipped domestically for free any day of the year. However, for those looking for healing crystal jewelry such as a power bracelet for gift-giving this holiday season, it is possible that orders may be under that amount, particularly if shoppers take advantage of Energy Muse's specials on stocking stuffers and other small gift items. On December 16, 2013, these items also ship for free.



Customers do not need any special codes or coupons to take advantage of this offer. Those who visit the Energy Muse website may simply place their orders on December 16 and take advantage of free shipping without any special effort. At checkout, free shipping will automatically be calculated. Customers may order as many items as they like under the free shipping option, although each shipment to a separate address will have to be placed as a separate order and entered individually.



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse was started as a company that focuses on creating the most unique and beautiful healing crystal jewelry in the world. Today, Energy Muse is worn by both celebrities and those who just want to look like stars. The company's full line of inspirational jewelry makes it a leader in both energy jewelry and power bracelets.



For More Information:

Sara Carter

866.674.4367

Energy Muse Jewelry

2301 W. 205th Street, Suite 104

Torrance, CA 90501

info@energymuse.com

www.energymuse.com