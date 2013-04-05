Energy Muse Introduces New "Objects with Purpose - The Wearable Candle"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- “Wear it, it’s solid perfume. Massage it, it’s massage oil. Burn in, it’s a candle.



Make a wish, it’s an object with purpose.” Objects With Purpose is the culmination of experiences and visions of Ianthe Mauro. Researching the safest cleanest candles to burn for her family, she discovered organic coconut butter wax. Having high standards in design, as well as quality, Objects With Purpose candles were born to deliver non-toxic sophisticated conscientious candles to everyone.



Energy Muse a Crystal Jewelry company is now offering the “Gifted” Objects with Purpose candle. The gifted candle is made of white tea fig & tobacco. The candle is perfect for party favors, or to keep in your bag as perfume. “Wearable candle” doubles as warm massage oil when lit, solid perfume when cool. Comes with matches & wooden dipping stick to access organic vegan coconut vegetable wax as body butter.



Objects with Purpose wearable candles are a reminder that we are all gifted!



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, best girlfriends for over 35 years. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome. Energy Muse transcends what one might think of jewelry and has instead become a lifestyle of wearable energy.



