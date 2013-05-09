Energy Muse Introduces PETA Bracelet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Energy Muse is pleased to announce the launch of a new PETA-inspired bracelet on April 25, 2013.



PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has been at the forefront of world news as the group fights for the rights of animals. Energy Muse shows its support of this worthy cause with the introduction of the PETA bracelet. Pure is named for the purity represented in healthy food choices such as vegetables and fruits.



Vegetarianism is a choice that pampers the body, mind and soul. This lifestyle contributes to the well-being of animals and the planet as a whole as well as giving benefits to the body. This beautiful bracelet features a variety of colorful stones set in a wrap style. Each stone is selected for its special power and meaning with respect to the support of animals and making healthy choices. The stones include:



- Malachite

- Tiger’s Eye

- Tsavorite Garnet

- Red Jasper

- Bayong Wood

- Acai Bead



Energy Muse has a history of creating powerful and beautiful jewelry in support of various causes. The introduction of the PETA bracelet confirms the company’s dedication and love for animals. Now, clients can choose this wonderful bracelet as a symbol of their own support of PETA’s principles.



Those who choose Energy Muse products are in good company. All over the world, actors, sports figures, executives and others have chosen Energy Muse products to express their unique personalities and to tap into their own inner strengths. Energy Muse products have been spotted on celebrities such as David Beckham--Health, Gordon Ramsey--Protection, Kate Hudson—Lakshmi, and Jason Mraz—Gratitude. Most recently, Vanessa Marano was seen sporting a Life bracelet at the MTV Music Awards.



Now, customers from around the world can indulge in their own personal jewelry choices from Energy Muse and continue the cycle of power, love and prosperity offered by Energy Muse’s powerful pieces, including showing support of such organizations as PETA.



About Energy Muse

Founded by two women who have been best friends since childhood, Energy Muse offers a chance for everyone to change the world one person at a time. The company’s stated mission is to educate and reconnect humans to the ancient wisdom inherent in love of crystals and their precise powers to influence human lives. Every piece of jewelry sold by Energy Muse is handcrafted to combine energy and power. Energy Muse helps individuals tap into their own hidden, internal powers and unique experiences and take control of their own life stories.



For More Information: www.energymuse.com