Energy Muse Introduces Scented Healing Jewelry and Scented Washes

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Energy Muse, premiere provider of handmade crystal jewelry , has introduced the next step in healing accessories- your scent. In addition to its varity of crystal jewelry with healing and healthful properties, Energy Muse has recently introduced Apothia “IF” scent accessories including body washes and wearable scents bracelets.



Said owner Heather Askinosie, "We're pleased to introduce the Apothia IF scent accessories. We wanted to offer our customers a variety of healing tools from our beautiful crystal jewelry to signature scents, knowing that there are many ways in which a person can balance the body and mind. We know our customers will love them as much as we do!"



Energy Muse continues to offer energy jewelry, inspirational jewelry and crystal necklaces as well as the Apothia “IF” scents products created by Ron Robinson. Energy Muse is dedicated to the concept of providing the perfect crystal energy products and healing jewelry that is tailored to every individual's needs.



- Apothia Bronzed Hand and Body Wash. This formula, like all Apothia body washes, contains sweet almond protein, aloe vera and Vitamin E to moisturize and smooth as well as apricot kernel oil, oat and coconut oil for soothing properties. Bronzed is scented with orange flower, pettigrain, bergamot and jasmine to give a fresh, clean smell.



- Apothia Casa Hand and Body Wash. Along with the soothing proprietary base body wash blend, Casa is scented with Casablanca lilies and contains the smell of newly cut grass and fresh air.



- Apothia Juiced Hand and Body Wash. This formula is scented with sparkling red currant, germanium and tomato leaf.



- Apothia Plush Hand and Body Wash. Scented with pettigrain with citrus notes of mandarin and lime, Plush offers a plush, luxurious scent experience.



- Apothia Scene Hand and Body Wash. Scene includes luscious fig, peppery juniper and ripe pear nectar for a deep, spicy smell.



- Apothia Soul Hand and Body Wash. African ginger, mahogany, deep taboti wood and grains of paradise combine to create this foundational, earthy scent.



- Apothia Verde Hand and Body Wash. With bright cilantro, earthy tomato leaf, zesty lime and a hint of chili pepper, Verde is hot and vibrant.



Along with Apothia hand and body wash formulas, Energy Muse offers Wearable Scents bracelets that combine the knowledge of miracle beads, stones and colors with the Apothia “IF” scents. Each bracelet contains the following components:



- Wearable Scents Bracelet “Blessed/Grateful.” This bracelet enhances gratitude with lavender and purple for intuition and clear quartz for clarity, gratitude and blessings.



- Wearable Scents Bracelet “Creative/Alive.” Orange for energy, green for expression, and carnelian for creativity, courage and confidence combine in this lively bracelet.



- Wearable Scents Bracelet “Happy/Joy.” Happy/Joy combines yellow for energy, gold for sunshine, and yellow jade for light, happiness and joy.



- Wearable Scents Bracelet “Healthy/Wealthy.” Green and blue provide balance and turquoise promotes well-being, health and abundance in this beautiful jewelry.



- Wearable Scents Bracelet “Loved/Divine.” Loved/Divine combines pink and fuschia for bliss and rose quartz, the stone of light, happiness and joy.



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse jewelry has been featured in major magazines and worn by top celebrities for years. This healing crystal jewelry provides support for physical and mental wellness, health and energy. Thousands of people have discovered the positive energy available from Energy Muse jewelry and scent products.



For more information: http://www.energymuse.com