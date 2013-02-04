Energy Muse Jewelry's Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Valentine's season can be stressful for many, as people scramble to find gifts that are not only useful, but meaningful as well. Energy Muse, the leader in healing crystal jewelry, is making it easier for consumers this year with an official Valentine's Day Gift Guide. Energy Muse's extraordinary jewelry combines the healing energy of crystals with beautiful and diverse designs. Browse the guide below to see a few of their products that would be great for your loved ones this year! Whether you pick by style or by intention, giving the gift of Energy Muse captures the purpose of Valentine's Day: Spreading LOVE.



I AM LOVE



Treat yourself this Valentine's Day with "I AM LOVE," representing how true love starts from within. In order to fully give and receive love, you must learn to love yourself first. It also makes a great gift to remind others that they should love themselves just the way they are! "I AM LOVE" was designed with the Double Happiness Symbol to promote love and happiness, red string to bring good luck, and a Rose Quartz stone to open the heart.



GRATITUDE



Gratitude is the smile of love. To show someone you are grateful for them and to feel appreciated in return is an essential part of any lasting relationship. Co-created with Jason Mraz, this handmade bracelet wrap is worn to remind the wearer to express love daily through gratitude, and to remember to feel grateful for all the love in one's life.



POWER



Unleash the full POWER of Love. Get you and your partner matching bracelets to become the perfect well-rounded power couple! Made with Leopard Skin Jasper for grounding, Yellow Tiger's Eye for movement, Red Tiger's Eye for motivation, Yellow Jasper for courage, Silver Leaf Jasper for awareness, Rhyolite to keep you in the present, Carnelian for strength, Serpentine to assist you in your transformation, and Turquoise to promote good health. (Different styles available for Men and Women)



IN LOVE



This bracelet is perfect for those who have found love, and wish to maintain and expand it. Whether it be love between friends, romantic love, or family love, this bracelet can be worn to promote greater unconditional love in any kind of relationship. Made with Malachite, Rose Quartz, and the Double Happiness Symbol, this bracelet reminds us that we can never have enough love-- love can always grow!



4TH CHAKRA



Designed to open up the Heart Chakra, Energy Muse's best-selling 4th Chakra bracelet should be worn by those seeking love and compassion in their life. Malachite, a stone for transformation, helps to release negative experiences. Brown Bronzite encourages certainty and taking responsibility for one's actions. Green Tourmalinated Quartz is protective and purifying, helping the wearer feel safe and nurtured.



New Beginnings & Maya



Buy your lady friend these trendy and powerful tribal-inspired bracelets! On the left is New Beginnings, reminding wearers that every day, hour, and second is a chance to start fresh, turn over a new leaf, and create the life that they love. Its sister bracelet, Maya, is similar in look but focuses on promoting empowerment and strength. It seeks to teach us that life is limitless, and we are capable of far more than we think.



Sunshine



A perfect way to tell your loved one that she is your sunshine is through our beautiful "Sunshine" bracelet! When worn, this bright Spring piece brings happiness, vitality, and warmth to the wearer.



Wearable Scents (Apothia "IF" Collection)



Our Wearable Scents bracelets offer a simple, meaningful, two-in-one gift combo of jewelry and perfume! Made with a Miracle Bead and refreshing eau de perfum "IF," our unique Wearable Scents collection can make your loved one feel divine (pink), strong (red), and joyful (yellow).



Keep it Simple



The "Unconditional" bracelet on our Keep it Simple line encourages playfulness, fun, and laughter-- vital qualities of any relationship. The colors and the stones bring forth the energy of a pure and open heart. Give this bracelet to give someone the energy of unconditional love!



I AM PROTECTED



This bracelet promotes protection, light, and love. The protective eye deflects negative energy, encouraging only positive and loving relationships. Owners of this piece can affirm, "I am protected and guided by light and love."



FOR HIM:



Protection



We wish for our loved ones to always be protected from harm, danger, or pain. Give the gift of protective energy with Energy Muse's Protection Bracelet, Wrap, and Necklace! Our Protection pieces focus on creating a shield against harmful energy. Black Onyx works to repel negative vibrations. Lapis Lazuli has been added to encourage total awareness and support a state of attentive serenity.



Spirit & Sun Necklaces



The SPIRIT necklace enhances love by helping wearers express themselves freely in relationships. It reminds us to be content in our own unique skin, and that anything is possible NOW. The Horse pendant symbolizes independence, beauty, energy, and grace. Give this gift to help your loved ones free their spirit, encouraging them to live their passions and love openly as a result.



The SUN Necklace grants the wearer with energies of abundance, happiness, and vitality. The unique combination of Citrine, Yellow Jasper, Pyrite, and Tiger's Eye generate warm, grounding, and protective energy when worn.



