Energy Muse Launches the New Beginnings Bracelet as a Reminder That Every Day Is a Chance to Start Fresh

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Energy Muse, the leader in wearable crystal energy, has launched a beautiful new hand-woven bracelet titled "New Beginnings" to remind us that each moment, day and breath can be a fresh start. The amazing thing about time is that you cannot waste it in advance -- every second, minute, or hour is a chance to turn over a new leaf.



The vibrant colors of the Japanese seed beads represent vitality, energy, and passion for life. Connecting the piece together is turquoise, which is a stone of expansion and truth. This piece should be worn for those who desire reinvention or a new approach to life.



To feel the complete experience of the New Beginnings handmade bracelet, put it on and affirm, "I am open to a fresh start and new beginning, to create the life I desire."



To learn more, please visit: http://www.energymuse.com



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, best girlfriends for over 35 years. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome. Energy Muse transcends what one might think of jewelry and has instead become a lifestyle of wearable energy. For more information about Energy Muse Jewelry visit www.energymuse.com