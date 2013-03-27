Energy Offering: Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2012 to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 8

1.2 List of Figures 23

2 Introduction 25

2.1 What Is This Report About? 25

2.2 How to Use This Report? 25

2.3 Market Definition 25

3 Global Pipeline Industry 26

4 Asia Pacific Pipeline Industry 42

5 Europe Pipeline Industry 136



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=97804&type=S



Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2012 - Details of All Active and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015 is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry across the globe. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines across the globe. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry across globe are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



Scope



This report provides updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

Identifies key trends and issues in the oil and gas pipelines industry

Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are OAO Gazprom, El Paso Corporation and OAO AK Transneft

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines across the globe.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

Assess your competitors pipeline network and its capacity

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies across the globe.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-2012-details-of-all-active-and-planned-crude-oil-petroleum-products-and-natural-gas-pipelines-to-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us