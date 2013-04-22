Energy Saving School Lighting Improves Infrastructure

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- In recent years, the issue of gaining access to energy saving school lighting products has been a pressing one for many of the public schools across the country. While the technology has become readily available for more and more commercial centers, hospitals, offices and retail businesses, many schools still find it difficult to cope with the costs involved with acquiring these types of eco-friendly products from the best lighting manufacturers and providers.



ILLUMINEX, Inc., a highly respected company that has years of experience in dealing with quality LED and induction commercial lighting, has stated, however, that many schools have started expressing more interest in technologically advanced school lighting, mainly due to the long term benefits that it can provide them with.



According to the company’s representatives, energy efficiency and long life are the two most important advantages that this type of lighting can bring. Additionally, the specific qualities associated with each of the two technologies – instant lighting and design flexibility for LED lights and the benefits associated with induction lights – provide higher efficiency, reliability and resilience under virtually any circumstance. These are qualities that many schools have been seeking for a very long time due to the lack of quality provided by older lighting products.



School lighting systems based on induction and LED technologies provide environmental friendly ways of lighting up classrooms and hallways that do not disrupt the daily activities of students and teachers due to flickering, humming, and buzzing associated with traditional fluorescent lights; also, they promote a more natural setting that, according to various studies, can significantly encourage the development of mental skills and the studying performance of students – yet another reason why these lighting products are rapidly gaining popularity among schools in the entire country.



The combination of the numerous environmental friendly benefits and the reduction of health risks due to the elimination of various harmful substances that older lighting products depend on accounts for the increased popularity of “green” school lighting , and opens up new avenues when it comes to offering school children a brighter future through improved education environments.



About ILLUMINEX

As a green energy company offering high quality induction and LED lighting solutions for a variety of commercial and residential purposes, ILLUMINEX is one of the leading authorities when it comes to providing advanced school lighting systems.



Media Contact

Dennis Gronbeck

ILLUMINEX, INC

8400 East Prentice Ave, Suite 1500

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Call 855-395-1359

http://www.illuminexlighting.com/