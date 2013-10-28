Energy Security Market (Power Plants) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Energy security is uninterrupted availability of energy sources at a reasonable price. Currently, world is dependent on energy supply to fuel the basic requirements such as security, transportation, public safety, communication and healthcare. Energy is the backbone for the growth of world’s greatest economies such as the United States and Europe. Developing economies have focused on optimum usage of their energy resources and power for the overall nation development.



Due to rising threats across the countries these power plants and energy resources have become more susceptible. However, to protect these energy resources and power plants, nations are focusing on securing them from attacks such as cyber attacks and physical attacks. Some of the physical attacks include video surveillance and CCTV, microwave intrusion detection, fire detection and alarm system, biometric and card readers, personal tracking and RFID and transportation security among others. Such attacks are sophisticated in nature and are carried out by cyber criminals and terrorist groups with refined tools.



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Rising cyber and network security threats, increasing government pressure for regulatory policies, security compliances and rising terrorist attacks are playing a major role in shaping the future of the energy security market. In addition, lack of comprehensive solution for energy security and physical attacks and insider threats are some of the factors which have helped drive the market. Even though there are a lot of security measures implemented for power plants protection, there is no single integrated solution which provides network and physical security. Moreover, by creating intelligent and integrated security management platforms for power plants is expected to open new doors for the market.



Some of the key players of Energy security market by power plants include Anixter, Inc, Acorn Energy Inc, Hcl, Symantec Corporation, Mcafee, Inc and Tofino Security among others.



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Europe

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