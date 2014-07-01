Energy Storage Solutions Looks to Demonstrate Their Eco-Friendly Robust Flywheel Battery with Funding Support from Indiegogo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Energy Storage Solutions is an exciting start-up company that has developed very new eco-friendly flywheel battery. Their flywheel batteries are robust, non-chemical, non-toxic, non-flammable totally Green battery. They have developed flywheel with the help of seasoned engineers and a development team with backgrounds from MIT, Texas A&M and the University of Toronto. They have received three grants from New York State Energy Research Development Agency (NYSERDA) for this work and have developed a working prototype in Ottawa, Canada.



Chemical batteries have many drawbacks such as being made of toxic materials that pollute the environment and generate flammable gasses and have a short life span. ESS's flywheel battery has exciting new technologies that makes it the most environmentally friendly and much more efficient. This is done by using their unique low friction, no-maintenance bearing technology and a unique motor that does not use any 'rare earth' materials that come from outright political and economically hostile areas around the globe.



With the help of three New York State Energy Research Development Agency (NYSERDA) grants, ESS has completed the demonstration of our new technologies with a 1kWh (Kilo Watt Hour) flywheel. They have customers that want to see a demo in their facilities. Funding assistance is required to make the laboratory model transportable to customers and demonstrate the Green features and economical advantages of the flywheel. A funding goal of $200,000 has been fixed to meet all these expenses.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1pzEQbF



About Energy Storage Solutions

Energy Storage Solutions is a New York 'C' corp. founded in 2011. ESS is an IP, technology integrator, marketing and sales company that contracts out design, manufacturing and testing. ESS is located in New York, and they use 'lean manufacturing' to control costs.