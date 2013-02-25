Energy Supplier Obligations Have Benefited Millions of Uk Homes

Energy Efficiency Company

Decc Figures Show Millions Of Uk Homes Have Benefited From Energy Supplier Obligations In 2012

 

Hertfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The Department of Energy and Climate Change’s (DECC) Energy Supplier Obligations report, details the number of properties that have benefited through the receipt of insulation measures and energy efficient products from the Energy Supplier Obligation at the start of April 2012.

DECC estimate that at the start of April 2012, 9.7 million properties have benefited from at least one major insulation measure. By the end of 2022 DECC estimate that an additional 4.8 million properties that have not already been in receipt of at least one insulation measure, via either the Energy Efficiency Commitment (EEC), Carbon Emission Reductions Target (CERT) or Community Energy Savings Programme (CESP), would receive one or more major insulation measures.

Furthermore, the DECC estimate more than 14.5 million properties will have benefited from at least one major insulation measure via supplier obligations. Four million of the properties will have benefited from both wall and loft insulation over this period.

The table below shows other measures/products delivered through EEC and CERT:



Measure/Product      EEC1	 EEC2         CERT         Total

Energy efficient     39,738,000  101,876,000  303,555,000  445,169,000

light bulbs

Heating controls     2,366,000   2,236,000    0            4,603,000

New Boilers          366,000     2,083,000    0            2,449,000

Energy efficient     6,602,000   22,855,000   55,000       29,512,000

products/appliances

Real time displays   0           0            2,413,000    2,413,000


Here at the Energy Efficiency Company (EEC), we pride ourselves on being the Energy Efficiency Experts. Established in 2007, we specialise in Domestic & Commercial Energy Performance Certificates (EPC’s) and Energy Consultancy across London. Our in-house energy assessors are fully qualified, accredited and insured to carry out EPC’s on all types of premises.

Enquiries have noticeably increased since the uptake of the Green Deal in January and we are encouraged by last year’s figures from the DECC, that show energy efficiency in the UK built environment as a whole is on the increase.

