The Global Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Eka Software Solutions (United States), ABB (Sweden), Allegro (United States), Amphora Inc (United States), Brady PLC (United Kingdom), FIS (United States), Fendahl International DWC LLC (United Arab Emirates), nGenue (United States), Triple Point Technology (United States), Aspect (United States), Openlink (United States) have been looking into Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Scope of the Report of Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) Software

Energy trading risk management (ETRM) software is a software application, architecture, and tools that support the business processes associated with trading commodities. The wide adoption of advanced products and features is propelling market growth. Over the past few decades, higher adoption of energy trading risk management (ETRM) software in the agriculture domain had showcased massive advancement in the global energy trading risk management (ETRM) software market. Growing demand for cloud-native solutions including rapid implementations, continuous product enhancements, high performance, scalability, and better user experience is the major factors driving the global market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Commodity (Crude oil, Refined products, Natural Gas, Electric Power, Others), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premise), Solution (Logistics management, Supply-chain management, Finance Management, Analytics and intelligence, Business documentation, Admin and human resources, Others)



Market Trends:

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI for Faster Trading

The Rapid Growth of Information Technology

Need for Software Applications to Manage Large Volumes of Energy Trading Activity



Opportunities:

Growing Consumer Data Worldwide Primarily due to the Growing International Business

Increasing Demand in Domestic and SMEs in Emerging Economies has Created Multiple Growth and Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Advanced Technology in Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) Software Market

The Wide Adoption of Advanced Products and Features in the Agriculture Domain



In 2020, Eka Software Solutions launches new ETRM applications on its cloud platform. It offers total flexibility, scalability, and mobility. It gives traders access to the information they need from mobile devices whenever they are in the world. The applications can be deployed independently and quickly connected across multiple assets.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



