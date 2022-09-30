Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Energy Transfer LP.



Investors who are current long term investors in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: ET stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Energy Transfer LP over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ET stocks, concerns whether certain Energy Transfer LP directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, Energy Transfer concealed and misrepresented that Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures, that Energy Transfer through its subsidiary hired third-party contractors to conduct HDDs for the Rover Pipeline Project, whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when the April 13 Release took place, and that Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when FERC was actively investigating the Partnership's wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC's findings on this matter.



Those who purchased shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.