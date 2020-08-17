Energy & Utilities Analytics Market Size, Future Scope, Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 : Oracle, BuildingIQ, Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys, SAP SE, SAS In

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Global Energy & Utilities analytics market was valued at USD 290.25 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 1022.65 million by 2027 at a CAGR 24.5%.



The global Energy & Utilities analytics market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Energy & Utilities analytics market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Energy & Utilities analytics market are studied in detail in the global Energy & Utilities analytics market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Energy and utilities analytics are defined as process of collecting electrical data and applying sophisticated analytical software. It is simple source collection of electrical data which is also known as master meter.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for energy is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global energy and utilities analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for greener environment will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in demand from consumer side to know their energy consumption pattern will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in adoption of energy consumption pattern analysis software in various industries will drive the market growth in near future.



Market Restraints

However, data security concern is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global energy and utilities analytics market growth. Also, compatibility issues and skill gap will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys Limited, SAP SE, SAS institute Inc., and Wegowise, Inc.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Software

- Services

By Deployment

- Cloud

- On-Premise

By Application

- Load Forecasting

- Meter Operation

- Demand Resporise

- Distribution Planning

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Services

6 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, By Deployment

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Deployment

6.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Deployment

6.3 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment

6.3.1 Cloud

6.3.2 On-Premises

7 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3. 1 Load Forecasting

7.3.2 Meter Operation

7.3.3Demand Resporise

7.3.4Distribution Planning

7.3.5Others

8 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, By Region

Continued…..



