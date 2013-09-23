Holland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Energy deregulation has led to amazing opportunities for businesses and individuals to save money on their electric and gas bills. The government has mandated energy deregulation in all states by 2015. To date 35 states are now fully or partially deregulated. For the first time ever, you now have the ability to choose your energy supplier. For businesses and individuals this translates into monthly savings on their utility bills.



Donna Carr is an Independent Energy Broker. She offers a free energy analysis to businesses interested in finding out if they are being overcharged. This no-cost service only requires a copy of the company’s utility bills to get started. She provides analysis for businesses in all 35 of the currently deregulated states.



Ms. Carr states the she “works for the consumer not the supplier. I work closely with all types of businesses in the public and private sectors both large and small. I specialize in helping charities, churches and non-profit organizations achieve energy savings”.



Because Donna is an Independent Broker she is able to compare the rates of a number of different suppliers, assuring the best possible rate for every company and individual. The client still pays their bill and receives all their service thru their current energy company. Nothing changes. They simply pay less money. She helps to educate her clients on how to look at the energy market and how to leverage deregulation to create energy savings and decrease business operating costs.



For more information about commercial and industrial energy and utility savings:



http://www.commercialutilitysavings.com



Individuals in deregulated states can check out their utility savings on my website. In addition they will also see how they can save on other essential services such as cable, internet, home phones and cell phones at: http://www.savemoneyonutilitybills.info



For individuals interested in becoming an Independent Energy Broker, they can get more information at: http://www.nolimitenergybrokers.com



Energy deregulation is Good for businesses and individuals. Businesses save money on overhead. Individuals save money on monthly utility and energy expenses. And others will start new businesses.



FOR A FREE ENERGY ANALYSIS CONTACT:

Donna Carr – Utility Save

Independent Energy Broker

dcarr.utilitysave@gmail.com

978-767-8005