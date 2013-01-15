EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE:ES) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Halt Acquisition Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- An investor in shares of EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE:ES) filed a lawsuit against directors in effort to halt the proposed acquisition of EnergySolutions, Inc. by Energy Capital Partners II, LLC at $3.75 per NYSE:ES share.



Investors who purchased shares of EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE:ES) prior to January 7, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:ES shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:ES stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell EnergySolutions, Inc. too cheaply via an unfair process to Energy Capital Partners II, LLC



On January 7, 2013, EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE: ES) announced that it has entered into a acquisition agreement to be acquired by a subsidiary of Energy Capital Partners II, LLC in a transaction with an enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, EnergySolutions' shareholders will receive $3.75 in cash for each share of common stock. EnergySolutions, Inc said that the offer represents a premium of approximately 20% over the average closing share price of EnergySolutions' common stock for the 30 days ended January 4, 2013.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer undervalues the company and is unfair to NYSE:ES stockholsers. Indeed, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:ES shares at $5.00 per share. In addition shares of EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE:ES) traded as recently as March 2012 as high as $5.30 per share.



Those who are current investors in EnergySolutions, Inc. (NYSE:ES), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



