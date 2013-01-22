Energywise Windows Launching New Promotions for Hero Glass

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Energywise is excited to launch new radio and television promotions for Hero Glass, a specially designed window glass known as "The Strong, Silent Type". Hero Glass has gained a reputation specifically for reducing outside noise, in addition to reducing airborne debris and harmful UV rays, and providing a more secure home from potential forced entry attempts.



The Hero Glass system utilizes a laminated glass pane which increases the window's STC, or Sound Transmission Class, to a much higher level. This special glass can be added to any of the Vista windows double pane glass systems offered by Energywise, providing homeowners with great benefits.



For every 10 windows purchased, customers can also save $500. Combined with federal tax credits for energy efficiency, and there's never been a better time to stock up and save on high quality and efficient replacement windows.



Energywise is the leader for energy efficient replacement windows and services in and around Austin, Texas. However, they don't even consider themselves as being in the window business -- they're in the customer service business.



Their number 1 priority is always in meeting and exceeding the needs of their customers and clients. This helps them to stand apart from the competition, and creates loyal customers who not only love the products and end results they see, but also the prices, the quality of the service, and the entire process from beginning to end.



Energywise Windows has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Best of Home Improvement from City Search, Super Service Award Winner from Angie's List, and Excellence in Customer Satisfaction from Talk of the Town. They are an A+ rated business by the BBB and have scores of positive reviews on websites and communities such as Yahoo!, Yelp and more.



They're also dedicated to giving back to the local community and improving the environment for this generation and the children who will follow. They allow homeowners the option to donate 3% up to $500 of any installation job to the local charity or nonprofit organization of their choice.



To learn more about Energywise and take advantage of their superior customer service and excellent deals on energy efficient replacement windows in Austin, Texas, call 512.775.2342 to speak with owner Greg Ginther directly or visit EnergywiseWindows.com.



About Energywise Windows

