EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders in EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) shares was announced concerning whether certain officer and directors of EnerNOC, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain EnerNOC officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.

EnerNOC, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $286.61 million in 2011 to $277.98 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $13.38 million to $22.29 million.



Shares of EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) declined from as high as $35.81 per share in July 2010 to as low as $5.57 per share in May 2012.



On April 30, 2013, NASDAQ:ENOC shares closed at $17.52 per share.



