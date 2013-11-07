ENetHealth.com Reveal Where to Buy Yacon Syrup for Weight Loss

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- A new article from ENetHealth.com reveals where to buy yacon syrup because after being hailed for its weight loss properties on US TV just recently, many shops have quickly run out of stock.



This latest article is updated on a regular basis in order to let people know where they can buy the best quality yacon syrup online at any given time.



The reason why yacon syrup is in such great demand right now is because a recent experiment, which was conducted with the help of 60 volunteers, demonstrated that this can effectively aid weight loss.



These people were asked to take a teaspoon of yacon syrup with or before each meal over a 4-week period, and to continue with their usual diet and exercise routine.



The results were impressive because out of the 40 people who managed to last the whole 4 weeks, 29 of them successfully lost weight, with 14 people losing 5 pounds or more.



Each person lost an average of 2.9 pounds and saw a waist reduction of 1.9 inches, and the group as a whole lost a total of 153 pounds.



Commenting on these results, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"Yacon syrup may be unfamiliar to many people, but this sweetener may be worth using instead of maple syrup or honey, for example, or taken on its own every day because it clearly has some powerful weight loss properties."



"By taking just one teaspoon of this syrup with or before each meal, people have managed to lose an average of 2.9 pounds in just 4 weeks. So when taken over several months, the weight loss results will inevitably be even more impressive."



"Plus because it offers probiotic support, it should also help to aid digestion as well, which is an additional health benefit that may help a lot of people."



Anyone that would like to know where to buy yacon syrup online, or would like to read more about the weight loss benefits of yacon syrup, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/yacon-syrup-for-weight-loss/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.