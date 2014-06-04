Engage with Andy Busch Welcomes US Olympic Swim Coach Frank Busch and ESPN's Michele Steele

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Engage with Andy Busch, the radio show that covers the intersection of politics and money, features a look at the highs and lows of US sports. First up, Engage has on USA Olympic head swim coach Frank Busch. We’ll get the lowdown on the team’s preparations for Brazil in 2016. Big question: will either Ryan Lochte or Michael Phelps be ready for the games? We’ll also hit what challenges Brazil, their pollution and their nightlife present to a coach.



Next, the show will have returning ESPN reporter Michele Steele to cover the double-murder case against former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez pleaded not guilty. Steele will bring us up-to-date on the case and what to expect over the summer as the case proceeds.



The show is live on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel on Friday at 3PM ET.



Engage with Andy Busch airs live on Friday’s at Noon PM Pacific, 2 PM Central, and 3 PM Eastern on VoiceAmerica. To access the show, log on at http://voiceamericabusiness.com. All shows will be available in Andy Busch’s Content Library on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and podcast download at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2323/engage-with-andy-busch



About Andy Busch

Andrew B. Busch is the editor of the global market and public policy newsletter, “The Busch Update” at http://www.andrewbusch.com. He is a regular on CNBC’s Talking Numbers, which appears every day on Street Signs and Yahoo Finance. His research can be found on his website, www.andrewbusch.com , as well as CNBC and Yahoo. He was a panelist on CNBC’s Money in Motion from 2012-14. He was the host of “Politics and Money” on First Business from 2000-03.



For 22 years, he was with BMO Capital Markets and has written the Busch Update for the last 13 years. He was named BMO’s Global Currency and Public Policy Strategist in 2007. Based in Chicago, he is a recognized expert on the world financial markets and how these markets are impacted by political events. He provides clients with analysis on public policy issues for China, Europe and the United States.



On a regular basis, Andy consults with staff from Congress and D.C. think tanks on economic, financial market and tax issues. In 2011, Andy was asked to testify in front of Congress on the effectiveness of the 2009 Stimulus package. From 2004 to 2008, he was an outside advisor to the US Treasury Department and White House on the economy and financial markets. Andy had a similar role for the 2008 McCain campaign. He has met and advised the last three US Secretaries of the Treasury including John Snow, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner. Andy is also a political consultant on campaign strategy for the 2014 US Congressional Mid-Term elections.



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