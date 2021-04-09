Engine Cooling Pump Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Continental, Bosch, Valeo Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Global Engine Cooling Pump Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Engine Cooling Pump Market Definition:

Engine cooling pump refers to a pump that is used to recirculate coolant which is used to transfer away from an engine that generates heat as a by-product after extensive use. They are generally used in cars to keep the engine cool which would ultimately increase the efficiency and life of the engine. Almost every car with an internal combustion engine has an engine cooling pump to dissipate the heat. Engine cooling pump ensures that the engine gets sufficiently cooled at low as well as high RPMs. Some pumps can provide automotive cooling which leads to better air conditioning. With the increase in electric and hybrid vehicles the demand for engine cooling pumps is set to be increasing even further although electric vehicles do not need as extensive cooling as combustion vehicles.



Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo Group (French), WMJ Marine (United States), Jungwoo Automotive (South Korea), Jungwoo Automotive (United Kingdom) and Vovyo Technology (China)



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Engine Cooling Pump in Automotive Sector

- Growing Number of Complex Engines Which Require Cooling



Market Trends

- Increasing R&D in The Innovation of Engine Cooling Pump



Roadblocks

- Rise of Electric Cars Which Do Not Use Extensive Engine Cooling Like Combustion Vehicles



Opportunities

- Stringent Regulations on Carbon Emission Contributing Towards Demand of Engine Cooling Pump

- Booming Auto Market in China and India



Challenges

- Thin Margins Due to High Number of Manufacturers of Engine Cooling Pump

- Cooling Pump Might Add Significant Weight to The System



In Sept 2018, Continental, a technology company expanded its aftermarket product portfolio which includes components for better temperature regulation in modern engines which will be utilized in increasing engine efficiency. These new water pumps and new kits include 23 new products which include water pumps with electric actuators. According to Continental the reason for expanding the portfolio is that in many modern engines the driver system components increase temperature regulation.



The Global Engine Cooling Pump segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Other), Fuel (Crude Oil based Fuels, Electric, Hybrid), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Power (Less than 50W, 50W-100W, 100W-400W, More than 400W)



The Engine Cooling Pump market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



