Engine Driven Welders Market Competitive Outlook : ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Shindaiwa

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The global engine driven welders market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. In the base year i.e. 2019, the global market pegged US$ 1010.6 and is expected to reach US$ 1402.4 Mn by the forecast year i.e. 2026. This information was published in a report, titled "Engine Driven Welders (Generators) For Heavy Industrial Applications Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026" provides key insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. Engine driven welders offer better productivity and low fuel consumption.



Engine driven welders are incorporated with propane fueled engine or gasoline and an electric generator to produce high power for welding. These are primarily used outdoors and are usually transported on a trailer or a truck.



Some of the leading players operating in the global Engine Driven Welders Market include;



- ESAB

- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

- Shindaiwa

- The Lincoln Electric Company

- MOSA

- Denyo Co Ltd.

- Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd



"North America Market Witnesses Attractive Growth with the Introduction of Advanced Mechanized Processes"



Among regions, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global engine driven welder (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Rising government budgets from key countries and the launch of new products are expected to create growth opportunities for the market in this region. In addition to this, the introduction of advanced mechanized processes for engine driven generators is driving the market in North America. This is further resulting in the effective reduction of labor costs, and speedier work. The market in North America covered a value of US$ 348.1 Mn in the year 2018 and will continue to lead the market, as per the report.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness demand for engine driven welders in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to the renovation and retrofitting of old technologies and increasing government budgets to ensure better infrastructure. Moreover, the region covered value of US$ 283.6 Mn in the year 2018.

"Technological Advancements in Engine Driven Generators Drives the Market"

The rising demand for engine powered welding machines among consumers is driving the engine driven welder (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Technological advancements in engine driven welder machines include wireless remote technology, which helps to maintain the consistency in welder machine quality. The demand for welding machines in different sectors such as construction, automotive, and mining is likely to remain high in the forecast years. Increasing government support is expected to augment demand for welding machines for pipelines over the next few years. Also, increasing spending on construction fields is likely to act as potential growth trigger in the market by 2026. Engine driven welders work can be replaced as a backup generator at the time of power failures. These factors, as per the report, are expected to stimulate growth in the market between 2019 and 2026.



"Top Players are Focusing on Improvements in Welding Equipment to Expand their Portfolio"



Companies are planning to develop advanced engine driven welders such as portable engine driven welding machine to get work done more effectively and efficiently. These machines are designed such that there is no compromise on quality or productivity. Some of the players operating in the global engine driven welders market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Shindaiwa, Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd., MOSA, Denyo Co Ltd., and ESAB.



