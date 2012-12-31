Engine Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Engine market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.34 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Machinery Manufacturing industries. The Engine market in China has also been witnessing the increase in the development of low-energy-consuming engines. However, the increasing price of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Engine Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Engine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Changfa Group, Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd. and Weichai Power Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Changchai Co. Ltd., Hudong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Hangzhou Engine Co. Ltd., Cummins (China) Investment Co. Ltd., Anhui Quanchai Engine Co. Ltd., Kunming Yunnei Power Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Jianghuai Engine Co. Ltd.



