Engineer Turned Blogger Writes About His Passion for Coffee

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- "Join me as I unearth some of Coffee's best kept secrets. Anyone can be his or her own barista. You don't need to spend few hundreds of dollars on expensive espresso machines. Coffee making is an art and to make the perfect brew, you have to do it with a heart', says Ethan to those aspiring to find the recipe to make the perfect brew.



Being fresh out of college, Ethan was searching for that one passion that would provide a spark to his life. Just like any main street guy, he was faced with piles of student loans at the time of graduation. To supplement his income, he went on to work as a barista on evening and weekend shifts. He found his a-ha moment during his stint as a barista.



Ethan founds himself deeply fascinated with the art of coffee brewing. He discovered many intriguing facts about coffee that he was previously blinded to and how many of the popular assumptions that he once had, turned out to be fallacies. Fueled by his coffee obsession and love for writing, he decided to start CoffeeMakerGallery.com.



CoffeeMakerGallery.com is started based on the simple belief that if consumers are better advised about the importance of each step of coffee making, then everyone is able to make good coffee. It does not take the most expensive coffee beans and coffee machines to make the most spectacular brew of coffee. Without proper preparation, even the best coffee bean may give you the worst brew.



About CoffeeMakerGallery.com

The global coffee community is the fastest growing community and there is growing knowledge gap among coffee enthusiasts. CoffeeMakerGallery.com is a blog about the art of coffee making. It serves to inspire anyone keen to be their own barista and provide useful guides, from brewing method selection to coffee maker selection to bean selection.



Contact Info:

Name: Ethan Cooper

Email: ethan@coffeemakergallery.com

Company Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Website Address: http://coffeemakergallery.com