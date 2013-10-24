Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The Engineered T-Cell Receptor in Fusion Proteins, Antibodies & Cells: Emerging Opportunities for the Biopharmaceutical Industry



A comparative analysis and assessment of TCR technologies, pipelines and companies from an industry perspective



Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies have become an increasingly successful treatment modality with sales of US$ 65 bln in the year 2012 and with an average (continuous) annual growth rate from 2006 to 2012 of 18.9%. While antibody technologies are steadily evolving, the spectrum of druggable targets for monoclonal antibodies has remained limited to extracellular antigens, albeit including proteins, carbohydrates and glycolipids.



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Access to druggable, IP-protected and validated new targets is a major bottleneck in the biopharmaceutical industry. Technologies which can deliver both new targets and the corresponding treatment modality, can expect significant financial acknowledgement.



The T-cell receptor (TCR) has recently emerged as a means to target peptide antigens derived from intracellular proteins, however, in a major histocompatibility complex (MHC)-restricted manner. The first companies have overcome significant technical hurdles in putting together a library of viable new TCR-targeted antigens and establish the corresponding standardized protein- and cell-based therapeutic frameworks.



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This report entitled „The Engineered T-Cell Receptor in Fusion Proteins, Antibodies & Cells: Emerging Opportunities for the Biopharmaceutical Industry “ published in Ocotber 2013 describes chances and pitfals in exploiting the opportunities which offers the engineered T-cell receptor as integral part of fusion proteins, antibodies and cellular products. The key success factors are highlighted, the technical challenges described and solutions presented.



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Benefits from the report:



- Identify players in the field, from industry and academia;

- Find out which TCR technologies are valued by Big Pharma and Biotech;

- Understand the value of intracellular antigens targeted by the TCR;

- Recognize the challenges of TCR-based therapeutics and their solutions;

- Learn which TCR-based therapeutics are attractive for partnering;

- Find out which TCR therapeutic approaches are not yet tapped.



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